Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Jill Biden appears to kiss Doug Emhoff on the LIPS before State of the Union

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , , ,
Jill Biden appears to kiss Doug Emhoff on the LIPS before State of the Union

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jill Biden Appears to Kiss Doug Emhoff on the LIPS for State of the Union: Kyrsten Sinema Appears in a VERY Bold Yellow Dress and Paul Pelosi Sits Next to Bono in Extravagant Opening of Biden’s Big Night

First lady and first gentleman exchanged a cordial greeting before addressing
Sinema wore a bright yellow dress; joked that there was no best-dressed competition
Pelosi talked to Bono in the first lady’s box

By Geoff Earle, US Deputy Political Editor for Dailymail.com

Jill Biden appears to kiss Doug Emhoff on the LIPS before State of the Union

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy