Trump Trudges Through Lame Live Commentary on Biden’s State of the Union

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

When inspired to post on his alternative social network, Truth Social, Donald J. Trump can usually be relied upon to give a grand performance involving much raging and gnashing of teeth.

On Tuesday night, however, after promising to deliver “a live and full ‘Play by Play’ analysis” of the State of the Union, the former president was uncommonly reserved, with his most barbed commentary extending to President Joe Biden’s repeated use of the word “folks.”

“Too much use of the word ‘folks!’” Trump groused early into the speech.

Read more at The Daily Beast.