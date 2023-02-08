Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
Biden declares war on America's rich by urging Congress pass a 'billionaire minimum tax'

Biden declares war on America’s rich by urging Congress pass a ‘billionaire minimum tax’

Biden declares war on America’s wealthy by urging Congress to pass a ‘minimum tax for billionaires’: Strikes down those who pay less than educators and firefighters as an attack on the wealthy

President Joe Biden again called on Congress to pass the ‘minimum tax for billionaires’ during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address
He said: ‘No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter’
An earlier version of the plan would apply a 20 percent tax rate to households with a net worth of more than $100 million

By Nikki Schwab, senior US political reporter for Dailymail.com

Biden declares war on America’s rich by urging Congress pass a ‘billionaire minimum tax’

