Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

It’s Official: LeBron James Is the NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia Commons

The seemingly ageless LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night, dazzling in a high-scoring performance to edge past fellow Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

James, 38, now sits at 38,388 career regular-season points scored—with nearly half a season left to play in 2023.

Tuesday’s performance sent a sold-out Crypto.com arena into hysterics—where Lakers die-hards who wanted a close-up view of history shelled out at least $1,000 per ticket, even in the venue’s cheapest lower level seats, CBS News reported, citing reseller Vivid Seats.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

