‘Consecration’: The Devil Is Back and He’s Killing Nuns and Priests

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / IFC Films

As both ardent fundamentalists and horror aficionados know, you can’t have God without the Devil. Nonetheless, Consecration contends that it’s sometimes difficult to distinguish between the two, especially when both the devout and the blasphemous behave in a dubious—if not outright alarming—manner. It’s enough to make one swear off religion altogether, especially when it’s practiced at the most perilous cliffside church since Black Narcissus.

The latest from Black Death director Christopher Smith, Consecration (premiering Feb. 10 in theaters) follows in the footsteps of so many prior demonic thrillers that it’s a wonder it has any tricks up its sleeve. Alas, the meager surprises it does contain aren’t particularly effective, considering that early clues suggest only one possible twist and the proceedings do little to mask it.

More troublesome, though, is the sheer lack of terror found throughout this horror effort, whose main creative ideas are to drench things in ominous gloom and/or sanctified white, flip-flop between the past and present, and stage a few bloody murders that boast little imagination and even less punch. What’s left, then, is merely an age-old lesson about Satan’s status as the great deceiver.

Read more at The Daily Beast.