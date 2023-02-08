MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU

MSNBC

Immediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.

According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.

Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and cursed at the president throughout his speech, regardless of Biden’s attempts to offer up some bipartisan olive branches. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), naturally, helped lead the charge. The fur-clad MAGA congresswoman screamed “liar” when Biden factually claimed some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare, while another lawmaker shouted “bullshit.”

