A federal appeals court has ruled: New York City’s rent stabilization regime, reinforced in the 2019 state laws we didn’t care about, is not an unconstitutional seizure of property. “The case law is exceptionally clear that legislators have broad authority to regulate land use without going against the Fifth Amendment barrier to physical income,” he wrote. Judge Barrington Parker – appointed by George W. Bush, if that matters – in two unanimously decisions of three judges.

Get real now: After landlords refuse to invalidate laws limiting their ability to raise rents, turn to pragmatic fixes