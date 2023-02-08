How a Dominion Lawyer Became the Latest Battle in the Trump-DeSantis War

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The feud between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—quietly simmering for months—suddenly burst into the open this week with an all-out attack by MAGAworld on the Florida governor.

And the reason why was unexpected: DeSantis aligning himself with a Dominion voting machines lawyer.

On Tuesday morning, DeSantis convened a roundtable in Miami focusing on what his office called “the damaging impacts of defamation from the legacy media.” Seated among the conservative panelists was Elizabeth “Libby” Locke, an attorney who has taken up litigation on behalf of clients like Sarah Palin and the James O’Keefe group Project Veritas against The New York Times.

