Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

How a Dominion Lawyer Became the Latest Battle in the Trump-DeSantis War

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , , ,
How a Dominion Lawyer Became the Latest Battle in the Trump-DeSantis War

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The feud between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—quietly simmering for months—suddenly burst into the open this week with an all-out attack by MAGAworld on the Florida governor.

And the reason why was unexpected: DeSantis aligning himself with a Dominion voting machines lawyer.

On Tuesday morning, DeSantis convened a roundtable in Miami focusing on what his office called “the damaging impacts of defamation from the legacy media.” Seated among the conservative panelists was Elizabeth “Libby” Locke, an attorney who has taken up litigation on behalf of clients like Sarah Palin and the James O’Keefe group Project Veritas against The New York Times.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy