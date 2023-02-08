Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
Real Housewife Heather Gay on Embracing Being a ‘Bad Mormon’ and the Jen Shah Conviction

Real Housewife Heather Gay on Embracing Being a ‘Bad Mormon’ and the Jen Shah Conviction

Like any good reality star, Heather Gay has a talent for words. On Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the 40-year-old medspa owner delivers hysterical, self-effacing confessionals, often roasting some curious element of her former religion, Mormonism, or poking fun at her quest to find a man.

For the most part, she addresses conflict with the same colorful sense of humor. “I’d give a blowjob for a burger,” she famously joked during an argument this past season over a castmate’s rumored sexual propositioning.

On the flipside, Gay’s been recently accused of wordsmithing her way out of arguments and neglecting accountability by viewers online. In the just-concluded third season, Gay has been forced to explain her allegiance to controversial cast member and now-convicted criminal Jen Shah, as well as a confounding storyline involving a black eye she received during a cast trip and her ongoing tiff with her cousin and fellow Housewife Whitney Rose over… who really knows at this point?

