Is Princess Kate’s Rebrand Really About Seeing Off Meghan Markle?

Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters

Kate, the new Princess of Wales, is completely overhauling her image as part of a complete rebrand aimed in part at outshining Meghan Markle, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The paper says that Kate, five months into her and William’s new role as first in line to the throne, has strengthened her core team with the hiring of branding and marketing expert Alison Corfield, as reported by The Daily Beast.

The Telegraph intriguingly suggests the princess has the aim of not just making sure she aces what has been described as her “life’s work” on child development, under the banner of the “Shaping Us” campaign, but also, the paper’s usually well-briefed chief reporter Gordon Rayner claims, “besting Meghan Markle.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.