Bayern Munich announce Michael Rechner as new goalkeeper coach, after Bundesliga champion Toni Tapalovic sacked for leaking chats to players

The Bundesliga champion confirmed the appointment of Michael Rechner

The 42-year-old was previously Hoffenheim’s goalkeeper coach

Toni Tapalovic was relieved of his duties after leaking chats to first team players

