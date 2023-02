Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke before a joint session of parliament during a surprise visit to London on Wednesday, thanking the British people for their support from “Day One” of Russia’s invasion and calling on allies to deliver the weapons needed to defeat Russia. Zelensky is expected in Paris later in the day, French government sources said. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

