Our Gut Bacteria May Have the Answers to This Mystery Illness Affecting Millions

Mel Elías / Unsplash

For how widespread it may be, very little is known about myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Up to 2.5 million Americans are estimated to have the chronic condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many cases seem to arise in women following an infection. Other than that, however, researchers have been at a loss to explain key questions: Why do symptoms vary so widely between individuals with the condition? Is there a foolproof way of diagnosing it? And what causes ME/CFS?

These questions are especially in the public’s minds these days thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long COVID patients are currently struggling to have their symptoms treated seriously, and many people with ME/CFS have noted the similarities between their conditions and have helped organize and advocate for concerted research into both conditions.

Two new studies, both published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe on Feb. 8, now give us some answers by linking ME/CFS to the inner workings of the human body. The new research ties the condition to underlying disruption in a person’s gut microbiome—the bacteria and other microorganisms that live in harmony and conflict with cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

