WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

As you explore the castle and surrounding areas in Hogwarts legacy, you’ll encounter crates that stare at you as you approach them. Once you get close enough to open them they will throw a tantrum and growl at you. Nothing you cast on them seems to work, but enchanting yourself will do the trick. Read on to learn how to easily open eye boxes Hogwarts legacy.

How to open eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy