No One With a Functioning Brain Sees the GOP as the ‘Party of Normal’

There is perhaps no bit of American political theater more overrated in its importance than the president’s annual State of the Union address. Sure, it’s a great opportunity for the president to use the bully pulpit to his advantage, but more often than not it just reinforces the political biases of Democrats and Republicans.

However, to that latter point, President Joe Biden did enjoy one nice benefit from his 73-minute speech last night. Thanks to the caucus of House Republicans boorishly heckling him as if they were at a football game, Biden came off as confident, optimistic, and…normal, by comparison. He was the proverbial adult in the room, promoting a message that not all Americans will agree with, but at the very least sought to address their major concerns.

In contrast, there was the GOP’s State of the Union response, delivered by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who also happened to have been former President Donald Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

