Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Alex Murdaugh Trial Interrupted by Courthouse Bomb Threat

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , ,
Alex Murdaugh Trial Interrupted by Courthouse Bomb Threat

McKenzie Lange/USA Today

Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial was abruptly paused on Wednesday after a bomb threat forced officials to evacuate the South Carolina courthouse.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Colleton County Court was evacuated after “a bomb threat was received” by courthouse personnel. The evacuation came just as prosecutors called their 38th witness to the stand in their case arguing Murdaugh murdered his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, in June 2021 in a desperate attempt to conceal the discovery of his financial crimes.

“The building has been evacuated, and SLED, along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat. No additional information is available from SLED at this time,” SLED added in a statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy