Alex Murdaugh Trial Interrupted by Courthouse Bomb Threat

McKenzie Lange/USA Today

Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial was abruptly paused on Wednesday after a bomb threat forced officials to evacuate the South Carolina courthouse.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Colleton County Court was evacuated after “a bomb threat was received” by courthouse personnel. The evacuation came just as prosecutors called their 38th witness to the stand in their case arguing Murdaugh murdered his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, in June 2021 in a desperate attempt to conceal the discovery of his financial crimes.

“The building has been evacuated, and SLED, along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat. No additional information is available from SLED at this time,” SLED added in a statement.

