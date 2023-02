WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Newcastle make a major breakthrough with their long-term plans to expand St James’ Park by buying back the land behind the stadium, after it was sold by Mike Ashley

Sports mail may reveal that Strawberry Place is now owned by the club again

Newcastle United are aiming to develop a fan zone behind Gallowgate End

St James’ Park has sold out for every Newcastle game this season

Newcastle make a major breakthrough on plans to improve St James’ Park