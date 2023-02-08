ALERT: Millions of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Possible Bacterial Contamination

Approximately 5 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled due to potential contamination with dangerous bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that the recall affects Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners, but does not include Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products.

These recalled products were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart and The Home Depot, as well as online at Amazon.com and other websites, from December 2022 to January 2023, priced between $1 and $11.

The recall was prompted by Fabuloso’s discovery that a preservative was not added at the required levels during production, resulting in a risk of bacterial growth. The recalled products may contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are commonly found in the environment and can enter the body through inhalation, the eyes, or cuts in the skin.

This recall involves certain Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, which is a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces. The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. A list of the UPC and lot codes of the recalled products can be found at www.Fabulosorecall.com. For a complete list of products, visit www.Fabulosorecall.com. The lot code is located on the back of the bottle above the label either directly above or towards the top of the bottle. No Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are impacted by this recall. The following Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners are included in this recall.

Lavender Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent,

56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON

Refreshing Lemon Scent

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent,

33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Passion of Fruits Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent,

33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Spring Fresh Scent

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

Ocean Scent

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON

