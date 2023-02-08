Wed. Feb 8th, 2023
News

Neo-Nazi Girlfriend Accused of Plotting Power Grid Attack Was Lifelong Radical

By

Feb 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
Neo-Nazi Girlfriend Accused of Plotting Power Grid Attack Was Lifelong Radical

Maryland State Police/Maryland District Court

One of the neo-Nazi lovers arrested last week for allegedly plotting to shoot up Baltimore power substations and “destroy” the predominantly Black city was described as a lifelong radical who wanted to go out with a bang before dying of kidney failure, her brother told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Sarah Clendaniel, 34, was arrested along with her long-distance, fellow neo-Nazi boyfriend Brandon Russell on a count of conspiracy to destroy an energy facility—a charge that could land the couple in federal prison for 20 years each.

But Sarah’s brother, Luke Clendaniel, doesn’t expect she’ll live long enough to serve a potential prison sentence, saying she may not make it through a trial in Maryland District Court. He says a doctor told Sarah late last year that she likely had just six months to live because her kidneys are failing from decades of drug abuse.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

By

Related Post

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023

You missed

News

Texas Jailer Now Charged With Manslaughter In Death Of Inmate During Winter Storm

Feb 8, 2023
News

Australia news LIVE: Investigators say Putin likely approved supply of missiles that shot down MH17; Voice to parliament debate continues

Feb 8, 2023
News

Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

Feb 8, 2023
News

Ex-Twitter employee tells AOC the platform changed its content moderation policy to accommodate Trump’s racist ‘go back’ tweets

Feb 8, 2023
Generated by Feedzy