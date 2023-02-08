Kari Lake Chats With COVID Denialists About Her Senate Bid

Rebecca Noble/Reuters

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is teasing a Senate run. But a possible return to the campaign trail hasn’t stopped her from appearing on far-right webshows, where she voices support for wild claim.

Lake, a Republican, has refused to concede her 2022 loss, even after a court rejected her election fraud claims. She’s also spent recent weeks hinting at a Senate campaign—and while Republican leaders have voiced skepticism about her potential campaign, Lake has found a friendlier audience on right-wing webshows, where she has recently nodded along to justifications for potential right-wing violence.

On Tuesday, Lake gave an interview to Stew Peters, a conspiracy theorist who made a documentary claiming that COVID-19 vaccines secretly use snake venom, which will give people Satanic DNA.

