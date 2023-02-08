Missouri lawmakers propose a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes a step further than Florida’s

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Missouri lawmakers are proposing a ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’ that goes one step further than Florida’s by requiring only licensed professionals to discuss gender- and LGBT-related topics with students who also have parental consent

Missouri lawmakers are trying to ban gender identity classes in grades K-3

Lawmakers are following in the footsteps of Florida, which passed a similar law in 2022

The bill requires only professionals to talk to students about LGBT topics

