The One Silver Lining Out of China’s Latest COVID Outbreak

Well, here’s one small consolation in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in China that has killed at least 60,000 people (and likely far more): A new study suggests that the vast majority of infections were caused by existing variants—and not some super-Kraken strain that the rest of the world has yet to experience.

Scientists mainly from the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control genetically sequenced the viral RNA of thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases from 2022, including 413 samples from Nov. 14 to Dec. 20 alone. Their study detailing the results of the sequencing was published Feb. 8 in The Lancet.

“Our analysis suggests two known Omicron subvariants—rather than any new variants—have chiefly been responsible for the current surge in Beijing, and likely China as a whole,” George Gao, director-general of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and a co-author of the new paper, said in a press release. “However, with ongoing large-scale circulation of COVID-19 in China, it is important we continue to monitor the situation closely so that any new variants that might emerge are found as early as possible.”

