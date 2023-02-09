Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
Socialite Who Filmed Underage Kids Gets Out of Jail Early

Hadley Palmer, the Connecticut socialite who went to prison last November for secretly recording minors in her $10 million mansion, now walks free.

The Greenwich mother-of-four entered a transitional supervision program and was granted early release on Wednesday, the state Department of Correction confirmed to The Daily Beast. Under the program, which is similar to parole, inmates with sentences of two years or less can serve the remainder of their punishment in a halfway house or with a sponsor.

“She’s in the community,” said public information officer Andrius Banevicius, who noted the 54-year-old inmate is still serving her time, just outside prison walls.

