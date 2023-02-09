Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
Murder Suspect Cut Off Ankle Monitor, At Large: DA

Albuquerque, NM – Today a warrant was issued for Murder Suspect Joe Anderson.

After requesting the Court issue a warrant for his arrest today, Prosecutors learned late this afternoon that Anderson cut off his ankle monitor.

Anderson was charged with first degree murder in 2022. Last month, the District Court ruled he could be released pending trial. Yesterday, the New Mexico Supreme Court overruled the District Court’s decision, saying Anderson should be in custody.

Anderson has also previously been convicted of a separate crime of voluntary manslaughter in 2016.

“This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter. Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

Law enforcement from the District Attorney’s Office, as well as other agencies, are currently looking for Anderson.

