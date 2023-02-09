WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

ABC producer Dax Tejera choked from ‘acute alcohol intoxication’ and collapsed fatally on NYC doorstep after taking his wife to dinner at Bobby Van’s and leaving their two children alone in the Yale Club hotel room

Dax Tejera, 37, died two days before Christmas while enjoying dinner with his wife while their children were left alone in a hotel

Hours later, his wife, Veronica, was arrested on charges of child endangerment

The New York Medical Examiner told DailyMail.com that Tejera died after choking on food as a result of drunkenness

ABC producer Dax Tejera died after choking due to ‘acute alcohol intoxication’