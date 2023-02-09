HORROR: Grandmother Charged With Murder In Beating Death of Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter

NORTH CAROLINA – A 72-year-old grandmother has been accused of killing her 8-year-old granddaughter.

Authorities were alerted to the situation at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received news of a juvenile who had been brought to the emergency room with fatal injuries. On arrival at Nash UNC Healthcare in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the child was pronounced dead.

Deputies and detectives from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office immediately arrived at the hospital to conduct an investigation into the cause of death.

They discovered that the victim lived with her grandmother and several siblings in the 5000 block of Dutchman Road in Nashville, North Carolina.

“Based on the investigation, it was determined that the 8-year old juvenile was beaten so severe by the Grandmother that she died from the injuries,” The Nash County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “The child had severe injuries throughout her entire body and head.”

The grandmother, identified as Patricia Ann Ricks, was arrested and taken to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Ricks declined to make any statement regarding the case.

Ricks was charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse with Serious Injury, and has been placed in the Nash County Detention Center without bail. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Nash County District Court.

The motive behind the beating death of the 8-year-old girl remains unknown. The surviving siblings are now under the custody of the Nash County Department of Social Services. The investigation continues.

