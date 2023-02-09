Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
News

TWITTER DOWN: Many Users Can't Tweet As Social Media Platform Faces Widespread Issues

By

Feb 9, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
On Wednesday, Twitter faced widespread issues as users attempting to tweet received error messages instead. Instagram was also facing outages.

The interruption is widespread but not universal, as some users are still able to post.

Many users encountered an error message indicating that they had exceeded the “daily limit” for sending tweets.

However, some users reported that they were able to post tweets by scheduling them to publish at a later time.

It seems that the problems were more extensive than just difficulties with posting, as some users reported being unable to access or send direct messages on the platform.

Twitter has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the disruption.

By

