On Wednesday, Twitter faced widespread issues as users attempting to tweet received error messages instead. Instagram was also facing outages.

The interruption is widespread but not universal, as some users are still able to post.

Many users encountered an error message indicating that they had exceeded the “daily limit” for sending tweets.

However, some users reported that they were able to post tweets by scheduling them to publish at a later time.

It seems that the problems were more extensive than just difficulties with posting, as some users reported being unable to access or send direct messages on the platform.

Twitter has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the disruption.

Until we meet again on Twitter, you can follow Breaking911 on Telegram, Facebook, Instagram Gab, Gettr & TRUTH.

The post TWITTER DOWN: Many Users Can’t Tweet As Social Media Platform Faces Widespread Issues appeared first on Breaking911.