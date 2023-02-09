El Paso Walmart Mass Shooter Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

A man from Texas admitted to federal charges on Wednesday for killing nearly two dozen people in an attack at an El Paso Walmart. This change in plea comes after the US government announced that it would not seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations.

Although Patrick Crusius still faces the possibility of the death sentence if he is found guilty of the state capital murder charge in the 2019 shooting that resulted in 23 fatalities, he has entered a guilty plea to the federal charges. He had previously pleaded not guilty in the state case.

Crusius, 24, turned himself in to the police after the massacre and confessed to being the shooter. He stated that he targeted Mexicans, as per court records. Prosecutors have claimed that he drove for over 10 hours from his hometown near Dallas to the predominantly Latino border city and published a document online prior to the shooting, stating that it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

