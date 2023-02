WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Australian town where stray dogs attack locals every TWO days as the latest victim, 22, is flown to hospital after being attacked by a pack of three aggressive animals

The outraged mayor said dog owners should take more responsibility

A woman had to be flown to hospital with injuries from a dog bite

Yarrabah, QLD dog attacks: Far north town locals can’t walk the street because of roaming animals