The Chatbot Wars Might Change the Internet Forever

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/CC BY-SA 4.0

On Feb. 8, Google did something surprisingly out of its nature: it played catch up. The Big Tech giant has cultivated a reputation over the years by being top dog in the game when it comes to search and advertising. While its competitors have been trying to do all they can to threaten its dominance, it seemed like nothing would ever throw it off balance.

And then along came ChatGPT.

When the generative AI chatbot was released to the public in Nov. 2022, it created a high-octane shitstorm of discourse and overreaction. People called it the end of higher education. All of a sudden, job titles we once thought were safe from automation from content writers to even lawyers were threatened to be replaced by AI. ChatGPT even passed MBA and medical licensing exams.

