Fox’s Jesse Watters Endorses Joe Biden, Sort Of

Co-hosts of the Fox News roundtable show The Five reacted Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, with Jesse Watters saying he appreciates the president if only for “keeping a lid on crazy” coming from his left flank.

Watters’ remark was prompted after Jeanine Pirro mentioned Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ rebuttal to the address, in which the former Trump administration press secretary depicted the political divide as whether Americans should want “normal or crazy.”

“She really made it clear that this isn’t a difference of opinion on something that we’ve always argued about,” Pirro said. “This is a whole new structure that the woke people are trying to impose on us.”

