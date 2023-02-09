Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
James O’Keefe ‘Outright Cruel’ to Project Veritas Employees, Internal Memo Reveals

James O’Keefe ‘Outright Cruel’ to Project Veritas Employees, Internal Memo Reveals

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The undercover video operation run by right-wing operative James O’Keefe is in turmoil, wracked by unhappy donors and O’Keefe’s “outright cruel” behavior towards his staff, according to an internal memo signed by a third of its employees.

Working for O’Keefe at Project Veritas can mean being “publicly humiliated” by him in what amounts to “public crucifixions,” and even being required to take lie detector tests, his unhappy employees write in the memo.

“I would describe Project Veritas’ current environment with this saying: ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves,’” one disgruntled staffer wrote in the memo.

