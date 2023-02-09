Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
News

Chelsea Handler Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unhinged Outburst

By

Chelsea Handler Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unhinged Outburst

Comedy Central

Guest host Chelsea Handler began her week as guest host of The Daily Show by brutally mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for complaining about how “miserable” her job is. And she was at it again on Wednesday night after the Georgia Republican interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with shouts of “liar!”

“Republicans were acting like wild animals… and I liked it!” Handler said. “Keep this up, you guys. You finally made a State of the Union watchable!” She went on to joke that after Greene screamed “liar,” Rep. George Santos stood up and said, “Over here!”

Earlier, Handler praised Republican Senator Mitt Romney for giving Santos a piece of his mind in the lead-up to Biden’s speech. “I would like to go on the record tonight and say that I am sexually attracted to Mitt Romney,” she said, joking that as a Mormon “he’ll be open to another wife, and if not, he’s a Republican, so he’ll be open to having an affair.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

