Bill and Melinda Gates: Here’s a look inside their 27-year marriage, from meeting at work, to spending $45 billion on philanthropy, to their 2021 divorce

Gates married Melinda French in 1994 after the two met at work.

The two ran the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which had an endowment of $49.8 billion in 2019.

The billionaire Microsoft founder announced his plans to separate from his wife of 27 years in May 2021, and their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Bill Gates said in a tweet. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

Bill and Melinda Gates had been married since 1994, raised three kids, were worth $130.5 billion, and ran a namesake philanthropic enterprise boasting a $49.8 billion endowment.

Here’s a look at the marriage between Bill and Melinda:

Bill and Melinda first met in 1987, when she joined Microsoft as a product manager. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images Bill asked her if she could go out “two weeks from tonight” — to which Melinda replied, “Two weeks from tonight? I have no idea what I’m doing two weeks from tonight.’ And I said, ‘You’re not spontaneous enough for me.” Source: Business Insider

Melinda gave Bill her number and told him to call her closer to the day he had in mind. Stevan Morgain/AP Images Source: Business Insider

Instead, he called her up later that night with a wry question: “Is this spontaneous enough for you?” Turns out, it was. Lennox McLendon/File/AP Images Source: Business Insider

Melinda and Bill dated for seven years before they wed. Melinda told Fortune her mom didn’t think that seeing the CEO was a good idea in the beginning. Douglas C. Pizac/File/AP Images Source: Business Insider, Fortune

But the couple didn’t listen. Business Insider’s Tanza Loudenback reported they “kept a low profile at work and asked colleagues and family members to respect their privacy.” Tran Van Minh/AP Images Source: Business Insider, Seattle Times, Business Insider

“When I look back, Bill was the same kind of guy I was hanging out with in college,” Melinda told Fortune. “I had a lot of respect for them, and they had respect for me.” Andy Rogers/AP Images Source: Business Insider, Fortune

“I was definitely attracted to his brilliant mind, but beyond that, his curiosity,” she told Fortune. “And he has a huge sense of fun. I love that wry side of him.” Elaine Thompson/AP Images Source: Business Insider, Fortune

After they were engaged, Bill and Melinda traveled to Africa in late 1993. During the trip, they encountered people in extreme poverty. Manny Ceneta / Stringer / Getty Images Source: TED, Business Insider

On a walk on a beach in Zanzibar, Melinda told TED in an interview, the couple “started to talk about” how they might use their fortune to help others. Ivan Pavlov/Shutterstock Source: TED, Business Insider

That’s when the idea that would ultimately become the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation began to take root. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Source: Gates Notes

“It’s not fair that we have so much wealth when billions of others have so little,” Melinda wrote, in one of the couples’ annual letters.Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Melinda Gates. Denis Balibouse/Reuters Source: Gates Notes

The couple married in 1994 in what was then Manele Bay Hotel in Hawaii. They tied the knot by the “par-3 12th hole” on the property’s golf course, according to Forbes. The event reportedly cost $1 million. Dave Weaver/AP Images Source: Business Insider, EasyWeddings.com, Forbes, People magazine, Business Insider

To keep the wedding private, Bill booked all the rooms in the hotel, along with all of the helicopters on the island of Maui to “prevent unwanted visitors from flying over,” Forbes reported. Dave Weaver/AP Images Source: Business Insider, EasyWeddings.com, Forbes

Bill’s parents gifted the newlyweds with a sculpture of two birds, sitting side-by-side and staring at the horizon. “It’s still in front of our house,” Melinda wrote in the couples’ 2018 annual letter. “I think of it all the time, because fundamentally we’re looking in the same direction.” Bachkova Natalia/Shutterstock Source: Gates Notes

The next year, the couple’s lavish home — nicknamed “Xanadu 2.0” — was completed in Medina, Washington. The mansion’s estimated worth was $124 million in 2016. Dan Callister / Getty Images Source: Business Insider, The Economic Times

The couple has raised two daughters and a son — and didn’t let any of them own a cellphone until they were 14, according to The Mirror. Elaine Thompson/AP Images Source: Business Insider, Business Insider, The Mirror

Bill told Rolling Stone the children were raised Catholic. “We’ve raised our kids in a religious way,” he said. “They’ve gone to the Catholic church that Melinda goes to and I participate in.” Scott Olson/Getty Images Source: Rolling Stone

Bill and Melinda would read books from a range of genres to their kids as they grew up, from “Guess How Much I Love You” to “Fahrenheit 451.” Nati Harnik/AP Images Source: Business Insider

Gates has said his wife is a driving force when it comes to bringing the family together. “Melinda is very creative about helping me find chances to spend time with the kids,” Gates wrote in a 2017 Reddit AMA. “Even just driving them to school is a great time to talk to them.” John Moore/Getty Images Source: Reddit

Each of the Gates’ kids will inherit about $10 million of their parents’ $98.1 billion fortune, while much of the rest will go to charitable causes. Yana Paskova / Getty Source: Business Insider, TED, Bankrate.com

“We want to strike a balance where they have the freedom to do anything but not a lot of money showered on them so they could go out and do nothing,” Bill told TED. Mark J. Terrill/AP Images Source: Business Insider, TED, Bankrate.com

The Gates also support their kids in other ways. The couple spent $37 million purchasing a string of Wellington, Florida properties in 2016. The reason? Their daughter Jennifer is a nationally ranked show jumper, and the Florida town is the equestrian capital of the US. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Source: Business Insider, Business Insider, Business Insider

Melinda has said her relationship with her husband has changed over time. “We’ve had to change to really be coequals,” she said. “It’s not something that immediately happens overnight, but we’re both committed to it.” Gazi Sarwar/AP Images Source: Business Insider, Fortune

Melinda said the couple still did the dishes together every night to keep the partnership equal. Getty Images Source: Business Insider

According to Melinda, Bill was used to being in charge from his Microsoft days when they first started the foundation.Melinda and Bill Gates. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation/YouTube Source: Gates Notes

But these days, Bill and Melinda work as partners at the foundation. They both received Presidential Medals of Freedom in 2016 from President Barack Obama for their efforts. Kamil Zihnioglu, Pool/AP Images Source: Business Insider, The White House

They work to make sure their schedules are synchronized, complimentary, and balanced. “Melinda and I look over our schedules a lot to make sure we are balancing things well,” Gates wrote in a 2018 Reddit AMA. John Lamparski/Getty Images Source: Reddit

In response to a question about how the couple handles arguments, Melinda jokingly wrote “we never disagree” in the Gates’ 2018 annual letter. Darren McCollester, Getty Source: Gates Notes

“Our occasional disagreements these days are over tactics. Because I’ve been a public figure longer, and because I’m a man, some people assume I am making the big decisions. That’s never been the case,” Bill wrote in the Gates Foundation’s annual letter for 2018. TED/James Duncan Davidson Source: Gates Notes

Melinda added that the couple avoids serious disagreements by sharing fundamental values, trust, and a sense of open-mindedness.Melinda and Bill Gates. Brian Ach/Getty Images for The Lasker Foundation Source: Gates Notes

Warren Buffett, who is close with the couple, told Fortune that Bill was “smart as hell, obviously,” but that “in terms of seeing the whole picture,” Melinda was smarter. Seth Wenig/AP Images Source: Fortune, Business Insider

In a Reddit AMA, Gates disclosed that his wife and Buffett were his two favorite celebrities…Warren Buffett speaks to the media with Bill and Melinda Gates June 26, 2006 at a news conference where Buffett spoke about his financial gift to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Source: Reddit

… followed by Bono and Jimmy Carter. He added that Nelson Mandela was the most impressive political leader he’s ever met.Musician Bono from U2 reacts at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Michael Dalder/Reuters Source: Reddit

When it comes to their working partnership, Bill wrote that the perception that Melinda is “the heart” of the organization is a bit of a stereotype, in the 2018 annual letter. ED Bailey/AP Images Source: Gates Notes

“Just as she knows I’m more emotional than people realize, I know she’s more analytical than people realize. When I get really enthusiastic about something, I count on her to make sure I’m being realistic.” Michel Euler/AP Images Source: Gates Notes

“Melinda and I believe that everyone deserves the chance for a healthy and productive life — and so with the help of our amazing partners, we are working to find innovative ways to help people in need all over the world,” Bill wrote during one of his Reddit AMAs. Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images Source: Reddit

Bill announced on May 3 the couple made the decision to end their marriage. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," Bill Gates said in a tweet. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Melinda had reportedly been seeking a divorce since 2019, and unnamed sources told The New York Times Bill had pursued other women while married.File photo from November 24, 1998. Reuters Since announcing the divorce, news reports revealed complications in Bill and Melinda’s relationship. Sources told The New York Times the Microsoft founder was dismissive toward his wife during meetings and asked other women to dinner. The Wall Street Journal reported Melinda had been consulting divorce lawyers since 2019, after Bill’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein were made public.