WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Elon Musk admits Twitter is hit by ‘multiple internal and external issues’ – as tech collapse keeps users from liking and reading posts

Twitter CEO Elon Musk admitted: “Today, multiple internal and external issues at the same time. Should be back on schedule later tonight’

Users could not like tweets, nor could they access their direct messages

Elon Musk admits Twitter is hit with ‘multiple internal and external issues’