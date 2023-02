WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

We won’t begrudge anyone a beer or three at a Super Bowl party — especially if they’re heading home by subway, bus, cab, or Uber — but multiplied by an untold number of drivers, drinking comes at a high price. Alcohol-related car accidents killed 42 New York City residents in 2021, and drunkenness is involved about 30% of the nearly 300 annual road deaths statewide. None of those people started their day wanting to maim or kill.

The drive to sobriety: Lower the BAC level to save lives