Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
Trump Says He’ll Hand Over His DNA for E. Jean Carroll Case

Feb 9, 2023 , ,
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters/New York County Clerk

With E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Donald Trump set to start in April, the former president’s legal team has a new gambit they hope will dismantle her case and cast serious doubt on the claims that Trump raped her sometime in the mid-1990s.

The last-minute surprise centers on the one piece of physical evidence—an infamous black coat dress—that Carroll says she was wearing when he allegedly forced her against a wall at a Manhattan department store and sexually assaulted her.

For three years, Carroll has hectored Trump over the tantalizing prospect that his DNA is still on the dress—a prospect that’s been made even more tantalizing because Trump won’t submit to a DNA test.

