How North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became one of the world’s most feared dictators

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets a women’s subunit during a rocket launching drill.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is regarded as one of the world’s most repressive leaders.

Despite his high-profile career, there is relatively little known about the reclusive 39-year-old.

Here’s what we do know about his life, and that of his family.

The current head of a dynasty that’s ruled North Korea since the 1950s, Kim Jong Un took power at a young age and has ruled with an iron grip.

Between fear of nuclear annihilation, brinkmanship, and ongoing tensions with South Korea and the US, Kim has kept a firm hold on North Korea, with his people given very few freedoms.

Meanwhile, after having the most tense, heated exchanges with a US commander-in-chief in his country’s history, Kim then met with President Donald Trump twice.

Over the years, there have also been speculation about Kim’s health, and intense speculation over who his eventual successor will be.

But despite all this, relatively little is known of Kim, though a 2019 book called “The Great Successor” does give some tantalising details of his childhood.

Here’s what we know about Kim, and how he became one of the world’s most intimidating dictators.

Kim Jong Un was born on January 8 — 1982, 1983, or 1984.His parents, Kim Jong Il and his consort, Ko Young Hee. DPRK propaganda via http://www.atimes.com/atimes/Korea/NG14Dg02.html Kim’s parents were future North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il and his consort, Ko Young Hee. He had an older brother named Kim Jong Chul and would later have a younger sister named Kim Yo Jong. While Kim Jong Un’s official birth year is 1982, various reports suggest that the year was changed for symbolic reasons, linked to being 70 years after the birth of Kim Il Sung and 40 years after the birth of Kim Jong Il. When the US Treasury Department sanctioned Kim Jong Un in 2016, the agency listed his official date of birth as January 8, 1984.

Kim, here with his mother, lived at home as a child.Kim Jong Un as a boy. DPRK propaganda via http://www.atimes.com/atimes/Korea/NG14Dg02.html During this period, North Korea was ruled by “Great Leader” Kim Il Sung, the current ruler’s grandfather. While Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un’s father, was the heir apparent, Kim’s path to command was far less certain.

Then it was off to Switzerland to attend boarding school.A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, is seen in this undated photo when he was age 11. REUTERS/Courtesy of Kenji Fujimoto Called “Pak Un” and described as the son of an employee of the North Korean embassy, Kim Jong Un attended an English-language international school in Gümligen, near Bern, Switzerland. He lived in the suburbs with his aunt, Ko Yong Suk, his uncle Ri Gang, and their three children, according to Anna Fifield’s book “The Great Successor: The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un.”

Some former classmates described Kim as a quiet student who spent most of his time at home, but with a sense of humor.A South Korean man watches a TV news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, September 28, 2010. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon “He was funny,” former classmate Marco Imhof told The Mirror in 2011. “Always good for a laugh.” “He had a sense of humor; got on well with everyone, even those pupils who came from countries that were enemies of North Korea,” another former classmate told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. “Politics was a taboo subject at school … we would argue about football, not politics.”

But others painted Kim as an unremarkable boy who was bad at school and lashed out at others.South Korean protesters with portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and his son Kim Jong Un stage a rally against North Korea’s recent military policy in Seoul, South Korea, on March 1, 2009. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File According to Fifield’s book, classmates said Kim was embarrassed to answer questions in class and frequently lashed out because he struggled to speak in German. “He kicked us in the shins and even spat at us,” a former classmate told her. The book also outlines how Kim was introverted, avoided girls, and wore Adidas tracksuits with Nike sneakers.

Kim Jong Un loved basketball and idolized Michael Jordan.Michael Jordan. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images The young Korean reportedly had posters of Michael Jordan all over his walls during his Swiss school days. Although Kim Jong Un was overweight and only 5-foot-6, he was a decent basketball player. “He was a fiercely competitive player, very explosive,” former classmate Nikola Kovacevic told The Mirror. “He was the playmaker. He made things happen.” “He hated to lose. Winning was very important,” said former classmate Marco Imhof. He also had a “fantastic” collection of Nike sneakers.

After school in Switzerland, Kim returned home for military schooling.North Korean soldiers. Reuters Upon his return to North Korea, Kim Jong Un attended Kim Il Sung Military University with his older brother. Some reports say they also started to attend their father’s military field inspections around 2007. With his father’s health fading, Kim Jong Un was rapidly promoted up the chain of political and military leadership, despite having little experience in either. He was made a four-star general, deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party, and a member of the Central Committee, according to the BBC.

Kim Jong Un has a theme song known as “Footsteps.””Footsteps” being performed. “Footsteps” looks and sounds like a propaganda song from the Soviet Union. The song calls people to follow in “Our Admiral Kim’s footsteps.” Here’s a sampling of the lyrics: Footsteps, footsteps … spreading out further the sound of a brilliant future ahead … tramp, tramp, tramp, ah, footsteps.

Many North Koreans see Kim Jong Un as a youthful version of “Great Leader” Kim Il Sung.Kim Il Sung in 1956. Wikimedia Commons Kim bears a clear resemblance to his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, in appearance, haircut, and mannerisms. Rumors had circulated that Kim Jong Un had received plastic surgery to enhance the resemblance even further, although the North finally responded and called the allegations “sordid hackwork by rubbish media.” “The false report … released by enemies is a hideous criminal act which the party, state, army and people can never tolerate,” said the official Korean Central News Agency.

After his father died, Kim Jong Un was quickly declared “Supreme Leader” of North Korea.Kim Jong Il. Getty Images When Kim Jong Il died of a heart attack on December 17, 2011, the young Kim Jong Un inherited the world’s fourth-largest military, a nuclear arsenal, and absolute control over North Korea. He took over ahead of his older brother Kim Jong Chol, whom their father thought was “effeminate” and weak. His other brother Kim Jong Nam apparently said negative things about the regime, according to The Australian. He was killed in 2017, reportedly on the orders of North Korea. Taking the reins of the country when he was around 30, Kim Jong Un was the youngest head of state in the world when he took power.

Some initially believed that Kim Jong Un’s aunt and uncle were actually calling the shots.Kim Kyong Hui. AP Among Kim Jong Un’s most trusted advisers were his aunt Kim Kyong Hui and her husband, Jang Sung Taek, both 66 at the time. The couple was reportedly ordered by Kim Jong Il to take control of the country’s military and help the young leader consolidate his position while he gained more experience. At a meeting of the DPRK Workers’ Party, both were photographed sitting close by Kim. Their most important job, it seemed, was to push his role as a powerful figure among some of the generals who do not yet trust him, according to The Telegraph.

But at the end of December 2013, Kim Jong Un had his uncle and his uncle’s family executed, apparently in a bid to stop a coup against his rule.Jang Song Taek at a trial in North Korea. Martyn Williams/Rodong On December 12, 2013, Kim Jong Un had his uncle Jang Sung Taek executed. He was charged with having tried to take control of North Korea through a military coup. Following his uncle’s execution, there were reports that Kim Jong Un continued to purge the rest of the uncle’s family. But North Korea’s ambassador to the UK denied that Jang Sung Taek’s family was also executed. Instead, the ambassador claimed that only Jang Sung Taek was killed by firing squad, following a trial.

He’s married to a former cheerleader and may have three kids.Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju. KCNA via AP Leaders in the Hermit Kingdom are often very secretive when it comes to their significant others, but Kim Jong Un often has his wife join him and allows photographs. North Korean media revealed in July that he was married to Ri Sol Ju — a former cheerleader and singer — but no one knows exactly when they were married, according to NBC News. South Korean intelligence believes the couple probably married in 2009 and had their first child in 2010. Ri Sol Ju reportedly gave birth to a girl in 2013, and is believed to have had a third child in 2017.

Kim Jong Un lived out a childhood fantasy when former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman visited.Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman. Courtesy of Vice Everyone in the family is apparently a huge Chicago Bulls fan. His father owned a video library of “practically every game Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls.” Kim Jong Il tried unsuccessfully to get Jordan to visit in 2001. Kim Jong Un had tons of Jordan posters as a kid. Brother Kim Jong Chol was photographed as a child wearing a Bulls Jersey: No. 91 — Dennis Rodman.

Kim Jong Un has continued to be belligerent with South Korea and the West throughout his rule.A South Korean man watches a TV news program showing a ballistic missile believed to have been launched by North Korean from underwater, Saturday, May 9, 2015. Ahn Young-oon/AP North Korea has continued to test ballistic missiles and nuclear devices under Kim Jong Un’s rule, despite the threat of sanctions. In 2013, North Korea conducted its third-ever nuclear test and its first under Kim Jong Un. Since then, Kim Jong Un has overseen additional nuclear tests, including the test of a hydrogen bomb, which is much more powerful, and dozens of missile tests, including missiles with the range to hit the US mainland. In 2012, the country also launched its first satellite into space.

The assassination of Kim’s half-brother Kim Jong-Nam in Malaysia led to a global investigation into North Korea’s involvement.A TV screen shows pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his older brother Kim Jong Nam, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon On February 13, 2017, Kim’s half-brother Kim Jong Nam was fatally poisoned in an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Amid worldwide suspicion of North Korean involvement, Malaysian police conducted an autopsy against the wishes of Kim’s government and named a North Korean official and several other nationals as suspects, alongside two foreign women believed to be working as hired assassins. By March, tensions escalated after Malaysia directly accused the North Korean government of orchestrating the murder. North Korea issued an order that prevented Malaysian citizens from leaving the country, while Malaysia responded by canceling visa-free entry to North Koreans.

In the Trump era, conflict with North Korea reached a new high.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. Korean Central News Agency via Reuters Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump reportedly labeled North Korea the single biggest threat to the US. Breaking with former President Barack Obama’s attempts at diplomatic negotiations via “strategic patience,” the Trump administration started demanding North Korea’s immediate de-nuclearization and hinted at the possibility of a preemptive military strike. In November 2017, North Korea tested intercontinental-range ballistic missiles with the express purpose of threatening the US mainland — something that Trump swore he would prevent. Throughout 2017 and early 2018, North Korea continued its nuclear threats, and Trump continued to taunt Kim. In December 2017, then-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said the chance of war was “increasing every day.”

But then 2018 ushered in the possibility of peace on the Korean peninsula.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepares to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool via AP A secret trip to Beijing in March 2018 marked Kim’s first known trip outside of North Korea since becoming supreme leader in 2011, and a historic departure from years of deteriorating relations with China. Following up on his New Year’s address that called for “peace and stability” between the two nations, Kim was the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean soil as part of a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders agreed to seek an end to the armistice agreement and sign a peace treaty, as well as achieve “complete” denuclearization. Other measures that were announced included ending all propaganda broadcasts and leaflet drops along the border, creating a joint liaison office for the two countries, and holding four-way talks with the US and China.

Kim has continued his country’s close relationship with China throughout his rule.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards his personal armored train to China for a four-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 8, 2019. North Korean TV via BBC Monitoring/Twitter In January 2019, Kim Jong Un rode his personal armored train to China to spend his 35th birthday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was Kim’s fourth trip to China in a year. Kim went to Beijing for a four-day summit with China, North Korea’s most important trading partner and a buffer against pressure from the US.

After a fiery start, relations between Trump and Kim softened to suggest a new era for the two countries.President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Evan Vucci/AP After Trump tweeted in January 2018 that his nuclear button was bigger than Kim’s, the US placed what Trump described as the “heaviest ever” sanctions against North Korea in February, which the country decried as “an act of war.” In March 2018, Trump accepted Kim’s offer for a meeting to discuss denuclearization, which would later result in a historic first-time meeting between the two leaders and the signing of an agreement that called for establishing new US-North Korea relations and supporting building a stable peace on the Korean Peninsula.

But many experts were wary that North Korea wasn’t held to strict, specific requirements to denuclearize.US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un hold a signing ceremony at the conclusion of their summit at the Capella Hotel on the island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Though the meeting was widely received as a positive development for global relations, many experts and some Trump administration officials were reportedly frustrated with the slow-moving reality of denuclearization and concerned with the then-president’s “very public embrace” of Kim. US intelligence in late 2018 suggested that the rogue state had privately continued its nuclear activities, with US officials growing wary of Kim’s promises for progress, which eventually gave way to threats toward the US as relations between China and South Korea blossomed.

Trump announced during his 2019 State of the Union address that he and Kim would meet in Vietnam for a second summit, and remained optimistic about Kim’s intentions.President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) “As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Trump said in his address. “Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months.” Trump’s comments were in sharp contrast to widespread reports that the US intelligence community had seen little progress towards denuclearization after the June 2018 summit. A January 2019 report from the director of national intelligence concluded Pyongyang is “unlikely” to give up its nuclear weapons program. Despite this, Trump touted optimism. “If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea with potentially millions of people killed,” Trump said. “Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one. And Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam.”

Ahead of Trump’s arrival to the summit, reports again turned to Kim’s mysterious habits and travel logistics.In this image from Japan’s TBS on February 26, 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes a cigarette break at the train station in Nanning, China, hours before his arrival in Vietnam for his high-stakes summit with President Donald Trump. Associated Press Kim was spotted smoking a cigarette in rural China during his nearly three-day, 2,000-mile train journey to the summit, in a rare, candid glimpse of the leader standing with his sister and an aide nearby. His choice to take a train created speculation, with analysts floating several possibilities, including that the trip was a possible commentary on North Korea’s relations with China, and another saying the leader didn’t want to look needy.

But the second summit largely ended in failure.Kim Jong Un waves upon his arrival at Dong Dang, a Vietnamese city by China’s border, on February 26, 2019. Nhan Sang/VNA via Reuters Trump said the summit ended early because Kim wanted total sanctions relief in exchange for only a few nuclear site closures. North Korea contradicted Trump’s reason for the collapsed summit in a rare press conference, and true to form, state media hailed the summit as “extraordinary” and “successful.”

Trump and Kim remained amicable.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a meeting with President Donald Trump, February 28, 2019, in Hanoi. Evan Vucci/AP The US and North Korea seem stalled on sanctions and nuclear tests, but the two leaders remained somewhat friendly — much to the concern of foreign policy experts. Trump praised a “beautiful letter” he received from Kim, which was reportedly greetings for the US president’s 73rd birthday. “I think North Korea under [Kim’s] leadership has tremendous potential,” Trump told reporters.

In October 2019, North Korean media released photos of Kim riding a white horse, and the propaganda shots were full of symbolism.Kim Yo Jong can be seen riding a horse alongside her brother during a strange, but likely symbolic photoshoot. KCNA via Reuters As Business Insider’s Ellen Ioanes wrote, the photoshoot was on Mt. Paektu, a symbolically important mountain for the Kim family. Such releases often herald a major military announcement, and the photos had experts worried that North Korea had a nuclear advancement to unveil.

In April 2020, Kim was widely rumored to have undergone heart surgery that left him gravely ill, with some reports even saying he had died.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2020. KCNA via Reuters US intelligence indicated in late April 2020 that Kim could be incapacitated. Although the Korean government denied such reports, news media in Japan reported days later that he was in a “vegetative state.” On the same day, a Hong Kong-based outlet cited a source saying he was dead. All reports on the leader’s health remain unconfirmed, but that didn’t stop reporters from raising questions about the North Korean line of succession.

Shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Kim called out the US as North Korea’s main enemy.Kim Jong Un attends a meeting in Pyongyang, NorthKorea, in February 2021. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP In January 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden was sworn in, Kim gave an insight into where US-North Korea relations stood. He declared the US as North Korea’s “biggest enemy,” adding that his country would continue to develop nuclear weapons and would look into acquiring new capabilities, per Voice of America News.

Later in the year he ordered a crackdown on Western fashion.Kim Jong Un, left, and skinny jeans, right, in a composite image. Reuters, Getty Images North Korea banned mullets, certain piercings, branded t-shirts, and skinny jeans in a bid to keep the country free from “decadent” Western fashion trends, Insider reported in May 2021. The new fashion rules were part of the regime’s crackdown on “anti-socialist” and pro-capitalist behavior, according to Metro.

Kim lost a lot of weight in 2021, prompting more rumors about his health.Kim Jong Un appears thinner in the photo from June 2021, right, compared to the photo from February 2021, left, in this composite image. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File Kim’s weight loss in 2021 apparently worried and upset North Koreans. According to Reuters, a Pyongyang resident told state TV that seeing him looking “emaciated” was breaking the hearts of people around the nation. The weight loss once again prompted speculation on the leader’s health and sparked questions about the stability of the regime and the line of succession.

In May 2022, Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s ‘first’ COVID-19 outbreak.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a pharmacy in Pyongyang on May 15, 2022. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File Kim Jong Un declared the country’s “first” COVID-19 outbreak in May 2022, more than two years after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. The North Korean leader called the outbreak a “great disaster” and imposed strict nationwide lockdowns, The Guardian reported. Radio Free Asia said that those who broke COVID-19 prevention measures were informed they would be forced to do hard labor. In June, Kim blamed top officials for allowing the country to suffer “grave consequences” from the pandemic, adding that they had brought “tremendous harm to the country,” per the Korean Central News Agency

In 2022 Kim debuted his daughter— the first of his children to be introduced to the public.This photo provided on November 19, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and his daughter. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File In November 2022, Kim Jong Un unveiled his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, for the first time, The Washington Post reported. State media published photos of Kim holding hands with her at a missile launch site, The Post said. She was seen again later that month, inspecting troops and an ICBM with her father, sparking speculation that Kim was paving the way for a future successor, according to The Guardian.

Kim appears to be lining her up to be his successor.The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on February 8, 2023. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP Kim Ju Ae, believed to be 9 or 10 years old, is the first child Kim Jong Un has debuted in public. He is believed to have two other children. In February 2023, Kim Ju Ae made a rare appearance at a military banquet, meeting with North Korea’s top generals and officers, and sparking discourse that her father could be preparing her to eventually take over.

Kim Jong Un disappeared for 36 days at the start of 2023, abruptly reappearing in February.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on February 6, 2023. North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters Kim Jong Un hadn’t been seen since January 2, 2023. His absence once again raised questions about his health. However, after 36 days out of the public eye, Kim attended a meeting with military officers on February 6, 2023, during which he urged his country to “prepare for war,” Insider reported.