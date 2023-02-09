Air reunites Damon and Affleck for the legendary origin of Michael Jordan’s shoes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nike’s collaboration with Michael Jordan for its Air Jordan sneakers is one of the most famous and lucrative in the world, which is exactly why the story of how they came together is getting a movie. Skywhich released its first trailer on Thursday, is also getting back together Good Will Hunting And The last duel stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who also directed the film. Sky hits theaters April 5.

