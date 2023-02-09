NBC and MSNBC Staffers Walk Off the Job to Protest Layoffs

REUTERS

Reporters, editors, and various journalists at NBC News staged a walkout on Thursday in protest of recent layoffs and the network’s handling of ongoing contract bargaining.

Union leaders promised a walkout earlier this week, pointing to NBC’s decision to lay off seven unit members last month without notifying the unit. The NBC Guild has since filed multiple unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, though it has grown impatient in waiting for a resolution.

“Today, I’m joining over 200 NBC News, MSNBC and TODAY Show journalists walking off the job to protest management’s decision to illegally lay off seven unit members and strip several others of their union protections without bargaining,” read one unit member’s out-of-office email reply when reached by The Daily Beast on Thursday morning. “NBC must stop breaking the law, reinstate our colleagues and let us all get back to work.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.