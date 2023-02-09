WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel could face contempt of court charges as he is accused of making false and defamatory allegations in High Court documents about a former club director – whom he accused of having sexual relations with a dismissed physio

Yorkshire CCC chairman Lord Patel could face contempt of court charges

A former club director demanded that he withdraw ‘false and defamatory’ allegations

It comes amid ex-physio Wayne Morton’s pending Supreme Court claim

Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel could face contempt of court charges