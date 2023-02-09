‘Abbott Elementary’ Finally Dropped a Romantic Bombshell in Its Valentine’s Day Episode

ABC/Christina Belle

Abbott Elementary returned from winter hiatus Wednesday night to drop one of the biggest episodes of the season so far. It’s Valentine’s Day in the Abbott world, and love is finally in the air between—you guessed it—Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Fun fact: The episode is Season 2, Episode 14. Get it? Like the date of Valentine’s Day, 2/14.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

Though audiences have known about their spark for a long time—and of course, so have Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph)—Jacob (Chris Perfetti) discovered Gregory’s adoration for Janine just a bit ago. Now, understanding Jacob’s loud-mouthed personality, we also knew that he wouldn’t be able to keep the secret for too long. He didn’t keep that info to the chest at all, in fact! It only took Jacob one episode to blurt out the rumor.

Read more at The Daily Beast.