EXCLUSVE: Rose Leslie depicts struggles of living with multiple sclerosis in powerful music video

Rose Leslie stars in a powerful music video about multiple sclerosis for pianist and composer Fabio D'Andrea.The actress, 36, portrays the daily struggle of someone living with the condition that affects the brain and nerves in the emotionally charged short film.Ahead of the release of Hope Reborn on Friday, MailOnline can exclusively tease a clip of the Game Of Thrones star shuddering and wailing in pain as she struggles to get up after waking up.Rose said of the project: 'I've been a passionate supporter of the MS Society for a few years now, so when they approached me to take part in this music video I thought it would be a great opportunity to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis. to increase. and to highlight the invisible symptoms people with MS will often experience."I hope it will also be a positive message for anyone living with this condition – that it is still possible to live a full life." Talented: Rose Leslie stars in a powerful music video about multiple sclerosis for pianist and composer Fabio D'Andrea"I hope this video clip will help raise vital funds for the MS Society and overcoming MS, and increase understanding of the condition."Most notably, Fabio collaborated with Mel B for his 2021 music video, Love Should Not Hurt, in which the Spice Girl highlighted the effects of domestic violence, with proceeds going to Women's Aid.Other music videos in his back catalog include Something Left To Love, starring Russell Tovey, which depicts the isolation and trauma of mental health.Natalie Dormer, Emma Rigby, Douglas Booth and Ellie Bamber have also filmed for the artist's projects.He has now created the first-ever piano video album, 24, which consists of 24 original piano pieces (one in each key), each accompanied by a music video starring a Hollywood actor and directed by Fabio himself.As a supporter of the Overcoming MS charity, Fabio wanted to show that MS can be both invisible and sometimes very visible and increasingly so as the condition progresses.He has tried to represent this juxtaposition on camera and in his composition.The single, which will be available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon on Friday, will raise money for charities Overcoming MS and the MS Society. Powerful: The actress, 36, portrays the daily struggle of someone living with the condition that affects the brain and nerves in the emotionally charged short film Emotional: Ahead of the release of Hope Reborn on Friday, MailOnline can exclusively tease a clip of the Game Of Thrones star wincing and wailing in pain as she struggles to get up Fabio, an award-winning film director and acclaimed musician, directed these visually stunning and surprising technical works that shed new light on matters close to his heart.It is unusual for an artist to support a number of different causes and when asked why he chose this, Fabio said: ‘Many of the famous composers in the past were able to address social issues of their time through their operas and ballets. .”Music videos are the modern equivalent creative medium that allows me to address problems on a large scale.”For Fabio, both musical integrity and the ability to address issues affecting society through his music videos drives his unique vision for this album. Skillful: Fabio said: ‘Because I can use music without lyrics and act without a script, I found a way to speak’He said, ‘Because I can use music without lyrics and acting without a script, I’ve found a way to speak.’What makes me so special as an artist is that my voice can be heard without me having to say a word. My music and image speak for themselves.’The unprecedented album connects different art forms and is part of Fabio’s visionary long-term goal to establish a label to support other forward-thinking artists whose creative output extends beyond the boundaries of the music industry’s current model.Set to an emotional soundtrack of Fabio’s cascading piano music, the video combines the three art forms – film, contemporary piano music and dance – to pack an even more effective punch. WHAT IS MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS? Multiple sclerosis (known as MS) is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body, causing nerve damage in the brain and spinal cord.It is an incurable, lifelong condition. Symptoms can be mild in some and more extreme and cause severe disability in others.MS affects 2.3 million people worldwide – including about one million in the US and 100,000 in the UK.It is more than twice as common in women as in men. A person is usually diagnosed in their twenties and thirties.The condition is more commonly diagnosed in people of European descent. The cause is not clear. There may be genes associated with it, but it is not directly hereditary. Smoking and low vitamin D levels are also linked to MS. Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty walking, vision problems, bladder problems, numbness or tingling, muscle stiffness and spasms, problems with balance and coordination, and problems with thinking, learning, and planning.The majority of patients will have episodes of symptoms that go away and come back, while some have symptoms that gradually get worse over time.Symptoms can be managed with medication and therapy.The condition shortens average life expectancy by about five to ten years.

EXCLUSVE: Rose Leslie depicts struggles of living with multiple sclerosis in powerful music video