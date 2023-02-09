House votes 419-0 to condemn China for its spy balloon

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The House of Representatives voted 419-0 in a rare show of bipartisanship to condemn China for flying a spy balloon over the US. The balloon was able to drift over land for three days before being shot down on the east coast. US intelligence has linked the balloon to China’s main military force, the People’s Liberation Army, and has discovered a massive surveillance network that spans 40 countries. GOP leaders have criticized the Biden administration for not notifying the public of the balloon earlier and for not shooting it down immediately. The resolution passed by the House condemns China for the violation of US sovereignty.

