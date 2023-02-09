Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
News

House votes 419-0 to condemn China for its spy balloon

By

Feb 9, 2023 , , , , ,
House votes 419-0 to condemn China for its spy balloon

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The House of Representatives voted 419-0 in a rare show of bipartisanship to condemn China for flying a spy balloon over the US. The balloon was able to drift over land for three days before being shot down on the east coast. US intelligence has linked the balloon to China’s main military force, the People’s Liberation Army, and has discovered a massive surveillance network that spans 40 countries. GOP leaders have criticized the Biden administration for not notifying the public of the balloon earlier and for not shooting it down immediately. The resolution passed by the House condemns China for the violation of US sovereignty.

House votes 419-0 to condemn China for its spy balloon

By

Related Post

News

NYC Woman Tries To Kill Look-Alike With Poisoned Cheesecake

Feb 9, 2023
News

Bullied Teen Takes Own Life 2 Days After Students Took Video of Assault at School

Feb 9, 2023
News

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? The statistics behind who should give Erik Ten Hag the money

Feb 9, 2023

You missed

News

NYC Woman Tries To Kill Look-Alike With Poisoned Cheesecake

Feb 9, 2023
News

Bullied Teen Takes Own Life 2 Days After Students Took Video of Assault at School

Feb 9, 2023
News

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? The statistics behind who should give Erik Ten Hag the money

Feb 9, 2023
News

27-Year-Old NYC Set Designer Paid $1,850/Month to Live in Disused Laundromat

Feb 9, 2023
Generated by Feedzy