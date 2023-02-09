Elizabeth Chambers Says Armie Hammer Was ‘the Worst’ During Quarantine

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

One week after Air Mail published its interview with Armie Hammer about the horrific abuse allegations made against him in 2021, his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has broken her nearly two years of silence. Speaking with Elle, Chambers emphasized that she is, as the headline of the piece put it, “not who she married.”

In 2021, rumors and allegations about Hammer began to circulate as unverified screenshots of messages purportedly showed him writing, “I am 100% a cannibal” and “You just live to obey me and be my slave… I will own you.” Three women—Efrosina “Effie” Angelova, Courtney Vucekovich, and Paige Lorenze—came forward that year to accuse him of abuse. Hammer said at the time that he would not respond to the allegations, calling them “bullshit claims.” Speaking with Air Mail, the actor said all of his sexual encounters have been consensual and that “every single thing was discussed beforehand.”

Chambers told Elle, as she’s stated before, that she learned of the allegations at the same time the public did. “I was learning things as the public was,” she said. “I was like, ‘There are no words. What the fuck?’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.