Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
News

Alex Murdaugh’s Best Friend Slams Him on the Stand: I Was ‘Betrayed’

By

Feb 9, 2023 , , , ,
Alex Murdaugh’s Best Friend Slams Him on the Stand: I Was ‘Betrayed’

The Daily Beast/Reuters

One of Alex Murdaugh’s best friends did not pull any punches on the stand Thursday, detailing to jurors how he felt “betrayed” after spending months by Murdaugh’s side in the wake of his wife and son’s murders—only to learn the former lawyer had stolen $192,000 from him.

“Shocked. Betrayed. Mad. I don’t know. Numb,” Chris Wilson told a packed Colleton County courtroom before choking up. Wilson was Murdaugh’s law school roommate and said he was “one of my best friends if not my best friend.”

The heartbreaking discovery came after Wilson said he and Murdaugh had worked on a personal injury case together in early 2021. After winning the case, he said Murdaugh asked him in March 2021 to make out his $792,000 in legal fees in three separate checks directly to him. He said he planned to use the funds to purchase annuities and that he had been cleared by his family law firm—an explanation Wilson said he accepted because he “trusted his friend” of three decades.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

By

Related Post

News

NYC Woman Tries To Kill Look-Alike With Poisoned Cheesecake

Feb 9, 2023
News

Bullied Teen Takes Own Life 2 Days After Students Took Video of Assault at School

Feb 9, 2023
News

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? The statistics behind who should give Erik Ten Hag the money

Feb 9, 2023

You missed

News

NYC Woman Tries To Kill Look-Alike With Poisoned Cheesecake

Feb 9, 2023
News

Bullied Teen Takes Own Life 2 Days After Students Took Video of Assault at School

Feb 9, 2023
News

Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen? The statistics behind who should give Erik Ten Hag the money

Feb 9, 2023
News

27-Year-Old NYC Set Designer Paid $1,850/Month to Live in Disused Laundromat

Feb 9, 2023
Generated by Feedzy