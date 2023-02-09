WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

California residents are outraged after Governor Newsom passed a law that legalizes loitering with intent to engage in prostitution, leading to sex workers asking for clients outside a primary school and accosting motorists on the street. The law has caused an increase in human trafficking, with sex workers seen wearing thongs and being beaten and shot in the areas they hang out. San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen said it is “absolutely out of control and dangerous,” while Senator Scott Wiener said police can still arrest those who solicit and pimps. GOP assembly leader James Gallagher said that “California Democrats’ policy of legalizing crime is killing more by the hour.” Organizations like CAST are supporting the new law to reduce criminalization of survivors and help prevent human trafficking. Oakland has increased its budget to deploy more street violence breakers and is working with law enforcement to build cases against exploiters.

Furious California residents rage at thong-clad prostitutes being allowed to linger on streets