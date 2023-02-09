Thu. Feb 9th, 2023
ChatGPT Passed the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam. Will It Be Your Future Doctor?

National Cancer Institute via Unsplash

Ever since ChatGPT was launched last year, people have been absolutely losing their damn minds over it. It certainly doesn’t help that everyone from university professors to the most powerful tech corporations in the world (i.e. people who should know better) seem hellbent on hyping the chatbot up to a ridiculous degree.

Adding fuel to the fire were recent studies that found that ChatGPT could do things like pass legal and business school exams. Now, a peer-reviewed study published on Feb. 9 in the journal PLOS Digital Health found that the chatbot was capable of passing the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE). While this was initially reported last month, the paper has finally been published—which is sure to only cause more people to be concerned.

Let’s get this out of the way now: Does this mean that you might find your doctor is a chatbot one day? No. However, it might mean that clinicians and hospitals might one day incorporate a tool like ChatGPT into future diagnostics or determining the best course of treatment.

