WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Walt Disney Company has announced a major restructuring plan, including thousands of job cuts and the departure of CEO Robert ‘Bob’ Iger in two years. The move is aimed at saving $5.5 billion in costs, with $3 billion of that coming from content and the remaining $2.5 billion from non-content cuts. The company will also cut 7,000 jobs, representing 3% of its workforce.

Disney announces ‘strategic restructuring’ amid CEO reshuffle