WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alec Baldwin is facing a lawsuit over the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins, a cameraman on the set of his movie ‘Rust’. The suit was filed by attorney Gloria Allred on behalf of Hutchins’ family. Baldwin and the gunsmith on set have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, has agreed to a settlement that will allow production to resume on the film in January 2023. Baldwin has denied responsibility for the shooting, claiming the gun went off accidentally, but an FBI report found that the gun could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

Alec Baldwin Facing Gloria Allred Lawsuit From Halyna Hutchins Family Over ‘Rust’ Shooting